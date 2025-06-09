Fiji to host OFC Futsal Men's Cup 2025

[Source: File Photo]

Fiji has been confirmed as the new host nation for the upcoming OFC Futsal Men’s Cup 2025, a shift from its originally scheduled venue in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

The competition will still proceed within its official dates, from September 20 to 24, 2025.

The Vodafone Arena in Suva will serve as the new battleground for the tournament, with the Fiji Football Association taking on hosting duties.

This decision was made by the OFC Executive Committee, following careful consideration of logistical factors and close consultation with the relevant Member Associations.

This added responsibility further solidifies Fiji’s growing reputation as a regional futsal hub, as the nation is also slated to host the Futsal Men’s Champions League from November 16 to 23, also at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.