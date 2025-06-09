SPX joins elite club of sustainable exchanges

[Source: South Pacific Stock Exchanges]

The South Pacific Stock Exchange has joined the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges initiative.

This move will strengthen its commitment to sustainable finance and responsible investment.

SPX becomes part of a global network of more than 130 stock exchanges working to align markets with long-term environmental and social goals.

The move is aimed at building a market that supports both economic growth and climate resilience.

SPX CEO Sheraj Obeyesekere said the decision reflects a shared global commitment to responsible investment and sustainability.

He said for Pacific countries, sustainability is more than just governance, it was a necessity for survival and long-term value.

The UN SSE welcomed both SPX and the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange, which was also admitted.

Chief Coordinator Anthony Miller said their inclusion highlights growing momentum among island countries to use sustainable finance as a tool for resilience and inclusive growth.

As part of the initiative, SPX will gain access to resources, global best practices and support in areas such as green finance, sustainability reporting and ESG disclosure.

The UN SSE is a UN Partnership Programme led by UNCTAD, the UN Global Compact, UNEP FI and the PRI.

It works with exchanges, companies, regulators and investors to push for sustainable development across global capital markets.

