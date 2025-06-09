$1.4 million boost to protect iTaukei land rights

Landowners must not be left behind in Fiji’s growth, says Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo.

He said land was more than a resource, it is the heart of identity and opportunity for those who own it.

$1.4 million has been set aside in the 2025–2026 budget to survey mahogany plantations and government assets on iTaukei land.

Article continues after advertisement

Vosarogo states this is key to registering leases and making sure landowners benefit from development.

Currently, $8.8 million is paid each year through lease deals.

The Ministry has been given $40.6 million to secure land rights and support economic strength in landowning communities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.