Silktails navigate player availability crisis

[Source: file photo]

The Kaiviti Silktails are grappling with a deepening player availability crisis as the Jersey Flegg Cup enters its final stretch, with injuries, suspensions and off-field absences heavily impacting the squad’s depth.

Heading into last weekend’s Round 19 clash against the Canberra Raiders, the Silktails were already without ten regulars.

That number has since grown to twelve, following judiciary rulings that handed four-match suspensions to forwards Seva Tovuto and Sisa Vuniwaqa for dangerous tackles in the Canberra encounter.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite the 34–6 defeat, Vuniwaqa stood out, crossing for the team’s lone try before being sin-binned for a dangerous throw.

The Match Review Committee later imposed identical bans on both players, further depleting an already stretched roster.

Silktails coaching staff have acknowledged the mounting strain on squad resources, with a number of untested youngsters now fast-tracked into key roles.

A club spokesperson described the situation as “one of the toughest stretches we’ve faced,” noting that sweeping adjustments had to be made across the board.

“While it’s created opportunities for our younger players to step up, the reality is that continuity and cohesion have taken a hit.”

Despite the setbacks, the Silktails remain committed to closing out the season strongly and are hopeful of welcoming back some sidelined players in the final rounds.

At the same time, internal reviews are underway to address the disciplinary lapses that have added to the club’s woes.

The Silktails will meet the Knights in round 20 of the competition at 1.30pm on Sunday and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC 2.



Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.