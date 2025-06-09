Australia backs Fiji police overhaul

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Fiji’s police reform effort is moving ahead with strong backing from Australia.

The UPLIFT program, launched in April aims to fix how the force leads, works and connects with the public.

Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Nigel Ryan says Fiji has made solid progress and the AFP will keep supporting the work through project staff and liaison teams.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu thanked Australia, calling them a true Vuvale partner in improving the force’s systems and image.

Ryan will also meet the policing Minister and visit police teams during his trip.

