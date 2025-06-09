Pastry competition sparks talent boost

Food and pastry experts urge more competitions to boost young talents’ skills.

Assistant Head Pastry Chef at Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Club Vikash Chetty states events like the pastry competition at the FNU Art Fair motivate aspiring chefs.

He adds these platforms help students improve and gain valuable experience.

Chetty said this would inspire young chefs to join the field and results so far are promising.

Bakels Business Development Manager Adwin Sharma acknowledges FNU staff for supporting students.

Sharma shares that the skills and professionalism shown during the competition reflect the dedication of teachers.

He said experienced trainers who care deeply for students was essential.

Culinary student Radinikaba Salu traveled from Suva to compete in Nadi.

She shared that the competition pushed her out of her comfort zone and helped her grow.

This initiative is a key platform for young talents to gain exposure and showcase their skills in the growing culinary industry.

