Govind Park to reopen before start of new financial year

Govind Park in Ba is nearing the end of Phase 2 of its redevelopment and is on track to open before the start of the new financial year, according to Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa.

While delivering his response to the 2025–26 national budget in Parliament today, the minister confirmed that the iconic stadium will be ready to host daytime matches.

Talks are already underway for Govind Park to host this year’s Inter-District Championship.

Ba will be able to host day matches, and they are already in talks to host IDC.

He adds that they have also had discussions with the Fijian Drua to play trial matches or preseason games at Govind Park.

The upgrades are expected to boost Ba’s profile as a sporting hub, supporting both football and rugby events in the near future.

