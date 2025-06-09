Goffin returns from injury and triumphs in Gstaad

Source: Reuters

One tennis veteran prevailed, while another succumbed as first-round play continued at the EFG Swiss Open Gstaad in Switzerland on Tuesday.

No. 6 Belgian David Goffin, 34, returned to action after suffering a foot injury two months ago and outlasted 19-year-old Martin Landaluce of Spain, 7-6 (2), 6-3, in windy conditions on the clay. However, three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, the Swiss native who turned 40 in March, fell to Kazakhstan’s Alexander Shevchenko, 6-3, 6-2.

In a matchup of Argentinians, No. 7 Francisco Comesana took out qualifier Marco Trungelliti, 6-3, 6-4. But another seeded player, No. 8 Arthur Rinderknech of France, fell to Italian qualifier Francesco Passaro, 6-1, 7-5. Rinderknech defeated Alexander Zverev two weeks ago at Wimbledon.

Article continues after advertisement

Also advancing were Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena, Argentina’s Juan Manuel Cerundolo and Swiss wild card Jerome Kym, all in three sets.

Nordea Open

Seventh-seeded Damir Dzumhur and eighth-seeded Vit Kopriva both cruised to straight-set victories in their first-round matches in Bastad, Sweden.

Dzumhur, a 33-year-old veteran from Bosnia and Herzegovina, defeated Sebastian Ofner of Austria, 6-4, 6-4. Trailing 4-1 in the second set, Dzumhur broke Ofner twice, rattling off the final five games of the match. Kopriva, a native of Czechia, overwhelmed Hugo Dellien, 6-1, 3-0, before the Bolivian was forced to retire.

Swede Elias Ymer, who earned a wild card into the tournament, delighted the home crowd by taking out Tristan Boyer, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2. Hugo Gaston of France, Andrea Pellegrino of Italy and Nicolai Budkov Kjaer of Norway also moved on.

Mifel Tennis Open

German fifth seed Daniel Altmaier fired eight aces and won a whopping 84.6 percent of his first-service points (22 of 26) to ease past American Mitchell Krueger 6-4, 6-3 in opening-round action in Los Cabos, Mexico.

No. 6 seed Yunchaokete Bu of China was also victorious, though he needed more than two hours to eliminate Mexican qualifier Alan Magadan 7-6 (5), 6-2. Australia’s Tristan Schoolkate rallied past Chinese qualifier Yibing Wu 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Others to advance to the Round of 16 included Juan Pablo Ficovich of Argentina, Mexican wild card Alex Hernandez, James Duckworth of Australia and Americans Govind Nanda, a qualifier, and Nisesh Basavareddy.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.