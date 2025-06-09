Budget boost for maritime islands

Fijians in maritime islands can expect safer seas, better boat services and stronger support from government.

Fijians in maritime islands can expect safer seas, better boat services and stronger support from government.

That’s the key message from Assistant Minister for Transport Naisa Tuinaceva, who backed the 2025-2026 National Budget in Parliament.

He said this budget backs the real lives of islander’s schoolchildren who travel by boat, fishermen who rise with the tide, vendors sending food to the market and families waiting for supplies or loved ones.

Article continues after advertisement

He said too many lives have been lost at sea and stressed the need to fix that.

Tuinaceva welcomed funding for new lighthouses and beacons, especially for outer islands, saying these upgrades will make sea travel safer both day and night.



Assistant Minister for Transport Naisa Tuinaceva [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

More search and rescue patrols are also on the way to help in emergencies.

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji will receive support to improve its staff pay, boost training, and cut costs by ending the use of expensive outside consultants.

No ship sails without a capable crew, Tuinaceva said adding that local staff must be trained to respond faster and serve more communities.

The budget will also fund a review of maritime laws, which he said will make rules clearer and fairer especially for small boat operators, community transport cooperatives, and rural fishermen.

He said digitisation would speed up permits and help track vessels.

This means quicker service and safer seas for island communities, he said.

Tuinaceva said at least 720 Fijians would be trained this year as boat masters or engineers.

Tourism hotspots like Yasawa, Kadavu and Lomaiviti will also get better inspections and safety checks.

He commented the budget for its steady and practical approach to the country’s problems.

He states it responds not with panic but with poise.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.