Ariana Grande Reacts to “Very Silly” Claim About Her Music Career

Ariana Grande clarified rumors about the future of her music career, shortly after she confirmed she’ll lead Oh, the Places You’ll Go! and the Meet the Parents sequel.

Ariana Grande can’t imagine a world where she’s not creating music.

And according to her, that reality won’t happen anytime soon. As the Positions singer continues to focus on her acting roles, she addressed rumors that she’s planning to step away from music.

“Very silly of you all to assume that just because I have my hands full with many things, that I plan to abandon singing & music,” Ariana, 31, wrote on her July 16 Instagram post, which sees a video of her performing at the 2024 Met Gala. “It is and has always been my lifeline. There will need to be room made for all of it.”

Indeed, the Wicked star noted her music career “may not look exactly like it did before,” which seems to be a nod to her cohesive discography. And while her fans have grown accustomed to her schedule of releasing a new album every two years—as she has done since 2016’s Dangerous Woman—Ariana is now “having fun” being creative on her own timing.

“I feel grateful, excited and inspired. Finding a balance between many projects and endeavors I love, and doing it my own way,” she continued, before teasing a special announcement. “So, I’m working on a plan to sing for you all next year, even if it’s just for a little. I love you.”

Ariana’s clarification comes shortly after she confirmed she’ll star in the film adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ beloved children’s book, Oh, the Places You’ll Go!. And that’s not the end of her acting wins, as she’s also set to appear in the upcoming Meet the Parents sequel next year.

But before then, the singer will return to Oz—in her finest pink couture, of course—for Wicked: For Good, which will release in November.

This isn’t the first time the Oscar nominee star has hinted at the future of her career, as she revealed that her role in Wicked reminded her how much she’s missed acting on stage.

“I think I love acting, I love musical theater,” Ariana explained on the Las Culturistas podcast last November. “Reconnecting with this part of myself who started in musical theater and who loves comedy and it heals me to do that.”

But despite this newfound love, she’ll always be loyal to music.

“I’m always going to make music,” she clarified. “I’m always going to go on stage. I’m always going to do pop stuff, I pinky promise.”

