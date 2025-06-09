130 homes to get water tanks

file photo

The government is investing $83.4 million to improve Fiji’s water supply and treatment systems.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau explained this in Parliament in his response to the 2025-2026 National Budget.

He said the funding would fix low water pressure and frequent pipe bursts by upgrading and replacing old water pipes.

A major project is the $7.3 million Princess Road upgrade, which will bring 24/7 reliable water to about 14,000 people in elevated areas like Sakoca and Colo-i-Suva.

Tuisawau states a new $4.3 million Packaged Water Treatment Plant will support Suva, Lami, and parts of Nasinu by increasing water treatment capacity for 230,000 residents.

Work has also started on a new treatment plant and water supply scheme in Navua.

Other upgrades include $2.5 million for water mains in the Western Division and $5.6 million for the Benau Water Treatment Plant in the Northern Division.

To reduce water loss, $5.3 million is set aside for fixing leaks.

Tuisawau adds that 130 households will get water tanks under a $0.78 million residential support program.

Wastewater upgrades will receive $15.1 million including improvements at the Kinoya and Pacific Harbour treatment plants.

