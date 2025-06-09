Another sacrilege in a week

A police taskforce from the Southern Division has been deployed to assist Valelevu Police in investigating a break-in at the Shri Sanatan Dharam Mandir in Nadera.

Police confirm that the temple’s president lodged a report of minor damages, including a broken wall and a damaged office grill.

The estimated cost of damage stands at $250.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the report, no items were stolen during the break-in.

However, the investigation has since widened following media reports alleging that offerings worth $1,500 were taken—claims that were not included in the official complaint.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has directed investigators to establish the facts surrounding the conflicting accounts. He condemned the incident, labelling it a cowardly attack on a sacred place of worship.

Tudravu also cautioned the public against using such incidents to spread misinformation or incite religious or communal intolerance.

K9 units have been deployed and house-to-house inquiries are underway as the investigation continues.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.