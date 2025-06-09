Nabua gears up for Southern Zone semifinals

[File Photo]

Nabua Secondary School’s under-18 rugby team is set to face their biggest challenge yet in the Vodafone Deans Southern Zone semifinals, where they’ll face Marist Brothers High School tomorrow.

After reaching the play-offs last year, the team is determined to go a step further this season.

Team manager Asinate Qioniwasa says the players understand the significance of the upcoming match and are fully committed to giving it their all.

She says the squad has given their all at training.

“To those of you who support Nabua, please come on down to Thompson Park in Navua, we play at 12.10pm tomorrow, and hopefully you turn up in numbers. We know it’s a neutral ground for both schools, but we hope we get a lot of support.”

The semi-final clash will kick off at 12:10 PM tomorrow at Thompson Park in Navua.

In another U18 semifinal, Nasinu Secondary School faces Suva Grammar School at 1:50pm at Nasese.

