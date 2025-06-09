Margot Robbie shouts packed London restaurant cocktails

Margot Robbie. [Photo Credit: EPA Photo]

Barbie star Margot Robbie splashed out on her favourite Papa Salt cocktails for over 100 diners when she ate out at the Australian restaurant Bondi Green in London.

Robbie was joined by her husband Tom Ackerley and her friends Josey McNamara, Regan Riskas and Charlie Maas for an Aussie lunch whilst the sun shined outside.

Margot and friends shared chicken parmigianas, big steaks and Caesar salads in a signature pink booth in the middle of the restaurant.

It is believed the 35-year-old Australian actress and her friends were dining with founders of the restaurant, Australian Prue Freeman and husband Tom Onions.

As she left, the generous Hollywood star insisted on treating the room full of diners to a cocktail made from her own gin, Papa Salt.

A diner on the day said: “Margot, her husband and friends were having a wonderful time and couldn’t get enough of the classic Aussie cuisine on offer which must have been a taste of home.

“They enjoyed a few rounds of cocktails and even shouted everyone in the restaurant a cocktail made from her gin including her signature serve – Papa Salt with ice, soda, a large slice of a fresh orange and black pepper.”

