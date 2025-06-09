Florist women find strength in their craft

A group of women at the Namaka Florist Market are using their love for flowers to earn a living and support their families.

For 57-year-old Viniana Liku, floristry runs in the family. She learned the skill from her late mother and has now been running her flower stall at the market for over 10 years.

“I used to accompany my mother to the market, watching how she arranged and sold her flowers. Now I’ve built my own business based on those skills. It has become a reliable source of income, and I’ve been able to support my family through it,”

Another florist, 71-year-old Alesi Natui, started her flower business in 2014. She now supports herself and her grandchildren through her work.

“This business has supported me and my family a lot. I supply to a business client two times a week and get paid at the end of the month for about $2000, and that’s apart from my sales in the market. It’s a good business as we are our own boss,” Natui said.



Vasenai Tinaimarama

Vasenai Tinaimarama, originally from Labasa, hopes to see a florist market open in her hometown to give women in the north the same opportunity.

“I wish there will be a florist market in Labasa, because I know there are many beautiful flowers too back there and even for me, I plant flowers at home. So I hope there will be a market in Labasa just like the one in Namaka,”

These women say their flower businesses have not only given them income—but also independence and pride in their work.

