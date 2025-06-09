Familiar territory for Kulas, says coach

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Fiji Kulas are confident as they prepare to face Papua New Guinea in the OFC Women’s Nations Cup semi-final today.

Coach Angeline Chua says the team knows their opponents well, giving them a strategic edge.

The Kulas are focused on staying calm and sharp as they prepare for the 3 pm match at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Chua urges fans to come out and support the team in this crucial game.

