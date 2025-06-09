Support grows for upcoming insurance gala

IAF Chairman Avi Raju and ASCO Motors Chief Executive Officer Ronald Kumar

Asco Motors has officially partnered with the Insurance Association of Fiji as the major sponsor of the upcoming IAF Gala, set for August 16 – a collaboration to support the people behind Fiji’s insurance industry and the communities they serve.

Both organisations spoke on the importance of working together to raise awareness, build trust and strengthen the role of insurance in everyday life.

IAF Chairman Avi Raju thanked Asco Motors for its support and highlighted the ongoing work surrounding the event.

“It’s an honour to have this sponsorship from Asco Motors. Leading up to the the awards and gala night, we we are doing various other, besides the the logo competition, there are CSR initiatives and and other activities as well. And post the, awards night, we will continue with the many initiatives to, raise the profile of of insurance and educate and and build awareness of awareness of insurance.”

Asco Motors Chief Executive Officer Ronald Kumar said the partnership reflects a commitment to development at community level.

“I was very excited to hear that, now our kids are involved and we are so proud to be part of an industry that supports the development of the grassroot levels at enriching our kids, educating them for making informed decisions. So we are very proud of an association that has, linked itself to, I guess, our kids and future leaders of the country. Asco stands firmly in support of the insurance industry and we request an ongoing, collaboration.”

The Insurance Association of Fiji’s upcoming Gala Night is a black-tie event that will recognise outstanding achievements within the industry, while the ongoing logo competition and related initiative is targetting to engage the community and inspire future leaders in insurance and will close on July 17.

