Kulas eye redemption against PNG

The Fiji Kulas will be driven by a strong desire for redemption today as they face Papua New Guinea in the first semi-final of the OFC Women’s Nations Cup at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The history between these two formidable sides includes a painful memory from the 2018 OFC Nations Cup semi-final in New Caledonia, where the Kulas, then under coach Marika Rodu, suffered a brutal 5-1 defeat.

More recently, in the 2022 OFC Nations Cup final, hosted on Fijian soil, PNG once again emerged victorious with a 2-1 win.

Now, the stage is set for the Kulas to finally deliver a resounding answer to their rivals, with the advantage of playing in front of their home crowd.

Fiji FA CEO Mohammad Yusuf says this time the team looks strong and can do wonders if they aim to.

“Should be interesting, team has already played two friendlies with PNG and won. So they know what to expect and the girls are all fired up.”

Yusuf acknowledgesthat as pool runners-up, the Kulas’ 3pm semi-final kick-off might be inconvenient for office workers.

However, he encourages families and fans to make their way to the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva to show support and cheer on the national team.

The second semifinal between Samoa and Solomon Islands kicks off at 7pm at the same venue.

