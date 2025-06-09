14-year-old makes Kulas semi-final debut

Source: Xavier College, Ba Fiji / Facebook

Fiji coach Angeline Chua made a bold halftime call in the OFC Nations Cup semifinal against Papua New Guinea when she replaced Trina Davis with 14-year-old Adi Ulamila Reva.

It was a dream come true for the Ba native, who is following in the footsteps of her late father, Filimoni Lagivala Nale, a former Tavua football representative.

The Xavier College student describes her encounter against Papua New Guinea as a true physical battle, where constantly staying on the ball while defenders relentlessly chased her down proved to be a significant test of her abilities.

“I was nervous but excited as well playing with the strongest team in the semifinal was the biggest experience for me. Being the youngest, I felt it was a physical game.”

Midfielder Preeya Singh was very encouraging towards Adi Reva, stating that she has great potential and always gives her full effort to the team.

“She kept pushing through no matter, even though she’s definitely younger. She’s not as small as these girls, but she’s definitely younger. I’m very proud of her for working so hard and bringing a different energy on the field.”

Like Adi Reva, Coach Chua aims to integrate more youngsters into her squad and give them exposure from a young age.

Fiji will face Samoa in the third-place playoff tomorrow at 3.30pm at the HFC Bank Stadium, Suva

