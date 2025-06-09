India wants air conditioners to be made with milder temperature settings

[Source: AP News]

India’s government is seeking to limit temperature settings on new air conditioners to save electricity in the country that is considered the fastest-growing market for them.

The power minister proposed a rule in June requiring air conditioners sold in the country to have thermostats that can be set no lower than 20 Celsius (68 Fahrenheit).

Officials hope the small change will create massive energy savings in the country of more than 1.4 billion people. About 10 million to 15 million air conditioners are sold annually as incomes and urbanization increase along with the temperatures.

The current lowest setting is 17 C (62 F). Officials say each degree an air conditioner is turned up saves about 6% on energy.

