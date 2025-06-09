Taylor-Serrano trilogy could launch women's boxing into new era

[Source: Reuters]

The highly anticipated trilogy fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano at the weekend was not only a win for the sport but could ultimately prove to be a game-changing moment for women’s boxing.

The highest-profile rivalry in women’s boxing, one fueled by mutual respect and fierce competition, has transcended the sport since they first met in April 2022 and perhaps helped take women at least a step closer to equal footing with men in the sport.

