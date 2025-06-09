Former AG suffers stroke, court case deferred

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [File Photo]

Prominent lawyer Devanesh Sharma and co-counsel Gul Fatima informed the court this morning that former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has been admitted to hospital after suffering a stroke and heart complications on Monday.

Sayed-Khaiyum and former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem were scheduled to appear for a mention in their ongoing case.

Saneem is charged with receiving a corrupt benefit, while Sayed-Khaiyum faces a charge of abuse of office.

Sayed-Khaiyum’s lawyers presented a medical certificate in court and told Chief Justice Salesi Temo that their client is undergoing several tests.

They said the Aspen Medical-managed Lautoka Hospital has not provided a discharge date.

Regarding the defense’s application for Sayed-Khaiyum to travel overseas for medical treatment, the lawyers confirmed they had received the State’s affidavit and requested time to respond.

They intend to gather more evidence about his current medical condition.

The prosecution did not object to the request.

The matter has been adjourned to the 1st of next month to address pending issues, including bail.

Chief Justice Temo also conveyed his well wishes to Sayed-Khaiyum, wishing him a speedy recovery.

