Beyoncé's unreleased music stolen from choreographer's car

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

The Atlanta Police Department currently have an active warrant for the arrest of “I Most Wanted.”

Save your alligator tears and page the bodyguard, because Beyoncé needs a protector right now.

Hard drives containing some of the music icon’s unreleased music, watermarked music, concert footage plans, and set lists have been stolen from the car of her choreographer, Christopher Grant, according to a police report reviewed by Entertainment Weekly.

Around 8 p.m. on July 8, Grant and one of Beyoncé’s crew of touring dancers, Diandre Blue, say they left Grant’s Jeep Wagoneer in the parking deck at Atlanta’s Krog Street Market.

When they returned an hour later, the pair say they noticed the car’s trunk window had been damaged, and then discovered two black suitcases had been stolen from inside the car.

In addition to the hard drives, Grant says the stolen luggage contained a MacBook Pro 16″, Apple Max Pro headphones, a pair of Tom Ford sunglasses valued at $500, a $725 Tumi book bag, three pairs of shoes valued at $500, and $1,000 in clothes. Blue also reported a stolen bag and MacBook Air 13″.

The report notes that two sets of fingerprints were found on the vehicle, and that cameras in the area captured the incident.

The Atlanta Police Department announced on Monday that they have secured an arrest warrant for a suspect in the case, but have declined to release additional identifying information.

The robbery occurred less than 48 hours before the highly decorated Cowboy Carter artist was set to kick off a four-day residency at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The final Atlanta performance of her tour supporting the album, which won her Best Country Album and Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammy Awards, is set for Monday.

