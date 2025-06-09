Foreign Affairs gets boost to strengthen global ties

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua has welcomed a $7.4 million increase in the ministry’s 2025–2026 budget.

She says the funding reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening Fiji’s global presence and building stronger partnerships.

“I fully concur with the Honorable Prime Minister’s address yesterday. His announcement of his $51 million allocation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs clearly signals that our foreign service is not merely symbolic. It is now a proactive driver of opportunities, and our diplomats return with tangible investments and benefits that directly improve the lives of our people.”

Qereqeretabua says Fiji’s diplomats have been urged to step up, promote national interests, and ensure Fiji’s voice is heard on the global stage.

Fiji currently holds formal relations with 182 countries and has 13 overseas missions. A new embassy will open in Israel in the new financial year to boost cooperation in areas like agriculture, climate change, and water management.

The budget also includes $2.57 million to review post allowances for 42 diplomats—the first adjustment since 2005, aligning with UN living cost standards.

