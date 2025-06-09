J.Lo [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Jennifer Lopez is “done” with marriage after splitting from fourth husband Ben Affleck last year.

The 55-year-old pop star-actor was married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony before tying the knot with Affleck in 2022, but they split in 2024 after less than two years of marriage, and Lopez has now suggested she won’t be walking down the aisle ever again.

Video taken during her concert in Bilbao, Spain on Wednesday and posted on X, showed Lopez spotting an audience member holding up a sign which read: “J. Lo, marry me?” and she said: “I think I’m done with that. I’ve tried that a few times.”

Lopez, 55, was engaged to Hollywood actor Affleck in the early 2000s, but the relationship ended shortly before they were due to get married.

They got back together in 2021 before tying the knot in two ceremonies in 2022 – one in Las Vegas and one in Georgia.

The divorce filing came exactly two years after the couple’s extravagant second bash on August 20, 2022.

The paperwork listed the official date of their separation as April 26, 2024.

The singer later admitted it had been an “intense year” and she was looking forward to taking time off and spending the holidays with her family.

The former couple’s divorce was finalised in January.

Lopez has since returned to the road after cancelling her previous tour to focus on family matters.

The singer kicked off her Up All Night tour in Pontevedra, Spain, on July 8.

The shows will be performed across Europe before heading to the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Armenia, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

The Jenny From The Block star will then return to the US later in 2025 to launch her Up All Night residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on December 30.

The Las Vegas residency is due to run until March 2026.

