NFA completes investigations into CWM and Rups fires

The National Fire Authority has completed investigation into two major fires this year.

Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane says that the fire at the Old CWM Birthing Unit at Amy Street, Toorak, Suva, on 7th June fire has been determined as incendiary or introduced fire.

Sowane says that an incendiary fire is a fire that is intentionally ignited in a location where it should not be, often involving the use of accelerants to spread the fire.

Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane [File Photo]

He says the structure sustained 100 percent damage and the cost of damage has been estimated at $80,000.

Sowane says in the case of the Rups Big Bear warehouse at Grantham Road, Raiwaqa, Suva, the cause of fire has been listed as an electrical fault.

He says structural damage sustained is 100 percent and the estimated cost of damage is $1.2 million.

