UK youth celebrate voting rights

[Source: Reuters]

Sixteen- and 17-year-olds celebrated their newly granted right to vote in all UK elections on Thursday, but cautioned that proper education was vital to boost turnout and protect young voters from political misinformation on social media.

“I’m really happy about it because I’ve always been kind of frustrated just watching politics and not being able to do anything,” said 16-year-old student Matthew Caronna, adding that many government policies directly impact young people.

In a major overhaul of the country’s democratic system, the government said the proposed changes were part of an effort to boost public trust in democracy and would align voting rights across Britain, where younger voters already participate in devolved elections in Scotland and Wales.

“A lot of people, even from a very young age, have very strong opinions, and they think their opinions should be heard,” Ana Fonseca, 16, said. “Even though we are young, it is important to have a say.”

Jess Garland, director of policy and research at the Electoral Reform Society, said lowering the voting age to 16 could have a long-term impact, as starting to vote earlier may increase the likelihood of continued participation in adulthood.

