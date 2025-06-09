Support grows for climate budget

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Climate Change has expressed its strong support for the 2025–2026 national budget, highlighting its focus on strengthening the enforcement of key environmental legislation, improving waste management infrastructure, and enhancing national climate governance.

Minister Mosese Bulitavu says the Ministry has been allocated a total of $10.8 million, with $349,000 of that funding directed to the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Unit to boost the Ministry’s capacity in monitoring and enforcement activities.

Bulitavu says the ministry is prioritizing the expansion of its personnel, with funds allocated for the recruitment of four additional environment officers.

He adds that these officers will be responsible for conducting environmental audits, site inspections, and post-approval monitoring of development projects.

“Last year alone, we received several complaints where developers were not complying with environmental laws and lease conditions. This government is not afraid to enforce the law. Our communities are watching, and we will not fail them.”

Minister Bulitavu further stated that in the 2024–2025 financial year, the EIA Unit processed over 1,300 EIA applications, including the clearance of a backlog of 378 files from January 2024.

He notes that this achievement demonstrates the ministry’s growing capabilities but also underscores the need for increased capacity to continue delivering these services effectively amid rising investment demands.

The minister emphasized the importance of both local and foreign investors respecting Fiji’s environmental laws and fulfilling their responsibilities in preserving the nation’s natural environment.

Bulitavu also reiterated that the national budget reflects the country’s key priorities, particularly the relocation of at-risk communities, the implementation of coastal protection projects, and the advancement of cleaner, more sustainable waste management systems.

