Team unity above all: Waqanidrola

Following the Fiji Kulas’ OFC Nations Cup semi-final 2-1 defeat to Papua New Guinea yesterday, veteran defender Naomi Waqanidrola reflected on a powerful lesson from the hard-fought match: the paramount importance of team unity.

Her words, delivered post-game, painted a picture of collective effort and spirit, even in loss.

Waqanidrola says the Kulas had gone into the match with a clear objective, but admitted they couldn’t quite capitalize on the game.

“The girls did a really good job together with the girls that came in as subs. I think there were just some mistakes that caught us off guard, which gave the opportunity for PNG to exploit these opportunities. But overall I think the girls played their heart out.”

She also lauded the backline’s resilience which saw Filomena Racea, Maria Veronica and Caroline Qalivere, noting their strong performance in denying PNG several potential scoring chances.

After halftime, tactical changes saw young substitutes, including 14-year-old Adi Reva replacing Trina, enter the game, a move Waqanidrola believes provided valuable exposure for the youngster.

