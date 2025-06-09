Singh ready to represent Fiji in WBA Oceania title bout

[Source: File Photo]

Fijian boxer Junior Binnu Singh is gearing up for the biggest fight of his professional career as he prepares to take on Runqi Zhou for the WBA Oceania Super Bantamweight title this Saturday at the Zeg Kings Boxing Promotions event.

Singh says his preparations have been on point, with training camp going smoothly and the team fully focused on the task ahead.

“Preparation has been really good. We’ve been training hard and everything’s going well,” he shared.

Zhou made headlines in Fiji last October with a dominant performance against the late Ubayd Haider. While many fans have drawn comparisons, Singh isn’t fazed.

“For me, what happened with Nathan or any other fighter doesn’t matter — this is boxing. Everyone is different. I’m mentally strong and focused, and I’m looking forward to the fight.”

With some fans online suggesting the bout might be a mismatch, Singh remains unfazed. He believes fight night will be the real answer to the talk.

As the countdown to fight night begins, Singh urged his supporters to turn up in numbers, expressing confidence that he would not let them down.

He emphasized that he’s fighting not just for himself, but for Fiji, and highlighted the full card of undercard bouts that promise an exciting night of boxing action.

The Zeg Kings Boxing Promotions event will be held at the Vodafone arena and will be streamed LIVE on FBC’s pay-per-view website vitiplus for $99FJD.

