Big changes ahead for Tourism Fiji leadership

[Source: file photo]

Tourism Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka states that the process to appoint a new chairman for Tourism Fiji and a new Managing Director and Chief Executive for Fiji Airways is underway.

Andre Viljoen, the current Chief Executive of Fiji Airways is expected to be replaced soon. Following this, attention will shift to appointing a new Chief Executive Officer for Tourism Fiji to succeed Brent Hill.

“The process is happening right now for Tourism Fiji. The advertisement has been released, and KPMG is managing the appointment process. The new chair will lead that process going forward. The appointment of the new chair of Tourism Fiji should happen within the next couple of days. From there, the chair will take over alongside the new CEO.”

Article continues after advertisement

Gavoka says they are looking for the best candidate to continue the strong work of the current leaders.

He adds they are committed to maintaining continuity and ensuring qualified people build on the progress in Fiji’s tourism industry. The new chairman is expected to be announced within days.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.