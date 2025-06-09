“I’m much stronger than before”:Zhou

[ Source: FBC Sport/Facebook]

Australian-based boxer Runqi Zhou is issuing a warning shot to Junior Binnu Singh ahead of their highly anticipated showdown this weekend, confident that he is a stronger and more prepared fighter than when he last competed in Fiji.

The two will face off for the WBA Oceania Super Bantamweight Title in the Zeg Kings Boxing Promotion, at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

While acknowledging that Binnu Singh is a skilled boxer, Zhou insists that he is the better fighter and is ready to prove it this weekend.

The visitor is confident and is calling fans to come out in numbers and witness some quality boxing.

“Binnu Singh is a very good boxer, but I am much better than I was before, and I will do my best for the fight.”

The event will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva on Saturday, and you can watch it live for $99 FJD on the FBC’s pay-per-view platform Vitiplus.

