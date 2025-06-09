EU picks Pacific side in trade fight

The European Union states it will stand by Fiji and the Pacific as global trade tensions rise.

EU Ambassador to the Pacific Barbara Plinkert says the region remains a key partner despite growing instability in the international market.

She said trade was being hit by rising protectionism and tariff wars, but the EU will continue to support a fair, rules-based trade system.

“I’d like to reassure you that the European Union is determined to continue to strengthen the EU-Pacific partnership in alignment with Pacific-led frameworks, notably the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent and in the framework of the Samoa Agreement. We strongly believe that our cooperation can help to mitigate the effect of the current volatile international trade environment and promote economic growth and sustainable development in the region.”

Plinkert adds that stronger ties between the EU and Pacific countries can help reduce the impact of global shocks.

She says the EU welcomes more Pacific countries joining the Economic Partnership Agreement, which she says will open more opportunities for trade and development.

