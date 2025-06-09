Mere follows uncle Mesake into test rugby spotlight

[Source: Facebook/File Photo]

The Vocevoce name is set to feature on two different international rugby stages this week, with 19-year-old Mere Vocevoce joining the Vodafone Fijiana XV squad to face the USA, while her uncle, Mesake Vocevoce, prepares to represent the First Nations & Pasifika XV against the British & Irish Lions in Australia.

Mere, a rising star in the Fijiana 7s team, is one of four sevens players called into the XVs squad as part of the build-up to the Rugby World Cup.

Although the call-up came as a surprise, she embraced the opportunity after hearing discussions post-7s series about some players transitioning to the 15s program. Despite the training being different, she remained committed and worked hard to adapt.

She only began playing rugby in 2023 while in Year 11, having previously been a netball player.

Her decision was inspired by her admiration for former Flying Fijians flyhalf Ben Volavola, whom she looked up to during her childhood.

Mere has played the 15s format locally at club level and is now aiming to earn the trust of the coaching staff with strong performances on this USA tour.

She is currently training as a winger and is pleased with how preparations have progressed in camp.

As her uncle prepares for his own international fixture this weekend, the Vocevoce family is making a double impact on the global rugby stage, a proud moment for both player and kin.

