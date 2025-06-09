Fundraiser fuels hope and care

The Frank Hilton Organization has held its ninth annual Bara Battle fundraiser to support people with disabilities.

CEO Sureri Perera states the event raises money for vital equipment like wheelchairs and meets patients’ individual needs.

“We’ve seen great progress. Some patients who couldn’t move before can now push their own wheelchairs or even walk.”

They currently care for 13 to 15 people with hearing, speech and movement challenges.

Patients range from six months old to 45 years, many from difficult backgrounds, including survivors of domestic violence.

The fundraiser gives families hope and improves the lives of those in their care.

