World

Ukraine offers its front line as test bed for foreign weapons

Reuters

July 18, 2025 9:18 am

[Source: Reuters]

Ukraine will let foreign arms companies test out their latest weapons on the front line of its war against Russia’s invasion, Kyiv’s state-backed arms investment and procurement group Brave1 said on Thursday.

Under the “Test in Ukraine” scheme, companies would send their products to Ukraine, give some online training on how to use them, then wait for Ukrainian forces to try them out and send back reports, the group said in a statement.

“It gives us understanding of what technologies are available. It gives companies understanding of what is really working on the front line,” Artem Moroz, Brave1’s head of investor relations, told Reuters at a defence conference in Wiesbaden, Germany.

Article continues after advertisement

Moroz said there has been strong interest in the scheme, but did not name any companies that have signed on to use it and declined to go into more detail on how it would operate or what, if any, costs would be involved.

More than three years after their invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces are pressing a grinding offensive across the sprawling, more than 1,000-km (620-mile) front line and intensifying air strikes on Ukrainian cities.

Ukraine is betting on a budding defence industry, fuelled in part by foreign investment, to fend off Russia’s bigger and better-armed war machine.

Brave1 – set up by the government in 2023 with an online hub where Ukrainian defence companies can seek investment, and also where Ukrainian military units can order up arms – had drawn up a list of the military technologies it wanted to test, Moroz added.

“We have a list of priorities. One of the top of those would be air defence, like new air defence capabilities, drone interceptors, AI-guided systems, all the solutions against gliding bombs,” he said.

Unmanned systems in the water and electronic profile systems on the ground are also on Ukraine’s list of priorities, as are advanced fire control systems or AI guidance to make howitzers more accurate.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Blackmail over explicit video lands duo in court

Zhen’s Fiji-inspired art

Budget gets the green light

Fiji’s silent HIV crisis is exploding

EU picks Pacific side in trade fight

Trade unions get lifeline

$600K boost to save struggling cooperatives

Budget boost for maritime islands

Disaster team sets bold plan

Pastry competition sparks talent boost

Persistent rainfall to continue

Ukraine offers its front line as test bed for foreign weapons

Connie Francis, whose hit songs included ‘Who’s Sorry Now?’ and ‘Pretty Little Baby,’ dies at 87

Air India crash probe focuses on actions of plane's captain, WSJ reports

Daugunu to join First Nations and Pasifika XV

Fans urged to come out in numbers

Nadroga welcomes Fiji Rugby Consultation Drive

Meta investors, Zuckerberg reach settlement to end $8 billion trial over Facebook privacy violations

Kulas goalkeeper aims to improve after tough match

Wales locked out of Lions as Curry named to start first test

“I’m much stronger than before”:Zhou

Veteran rugby star graduates with Honours

UTOF sees record growth

Trade relations with EU being prioritize

New carbon market unit to be established

Tavatavanawai, Reece and Bower in All Blacks 23

Two children rescued by NFA

Yasawa banks on 5-year plan to rebuild

New details in Air India crash probe shift focus to senior pilot

Lupita Nyong'o reveals uterine fibroids diagnosis

ICC judges reject Israel's request to withdraw Netanyahu arrest warrant

Loganimasi earns First Nations & Pasifika XV call-up

Mining threat sparks outrage in Sigatoka

Floods shut key roads

Fijiana embrace challenge against world no.9 USA

Naikavika 7s tournament for community development

Floods hit low-lying zones

Government bets big on mid-sized farmers

No-streaming at King’s Boxing Promotion

iTaukei Affairs scores big boost

Brazil tackles COP30 hotel costs, under pressure

Termite bait saves hundreds of homes

Emma Watson banned from driving for six months

Public advised to take precaution due to adverse weather

Violence erupts at Bangladesh youth rally, media report four killed

Subrail Park conditions monitored

Negligent government drivers footing the bill

130 homes to get water tanks

Merz visits UK as Europe closes ranks in face of threats

Earthquake of magnitude 7.1 strikes Alaska Peninsula

Ariana Grande Reacts to “Very Silly” Claim About Her Music Career

New water plan

Fundraiser fuels hope and care

$1.4 million boost to protect iTaukei land rights

20 killed in Gaza

Wilson finds paradise in Fiji

Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell team up for action-comedy Tough Guys

We fought for respect: Greg Smith

PM acknowledges France rugby's contributions

Oprah Winfrey admits she doesn't miss her daytime talk show

Minister rejects claims of bad money management

Vosarogo hits back at critics

Israel launches heavy airstrikes in Damascus, vowing to protect Druze

Porous borders fuel crime surge

Fijians get fast-track entry

Lost generation warning from Minister

New lab promises faster pollution testing

Team unity above all: Waqanidrola

England fined, docked two WTC points for slow over rate at Lord's

UEFA bans club for 10 years over match-fixing

Parliament condemns temple attack

$10 million lost in house fires

Australia backs Fiji police overhaul

Energy-saving ovens to boost Fiji’s food industry

Kulas fall to PNG in semifinal

Ukraine celebrates Trump's weapons reversal

Tamanivalu reflects on Flying Fijians' selfless era

Extended hours to help clear passport backlog

CWM Hospital kitchen works nearly complete: Dr Lalabalavu

Fewer school-age children vaping in Australia since ban

Fiji shifts focus to people-centred security

Fijiana 15s brace for USA

Rural communities to benefit from energy funding

Florist women find strength in their craft

One doctor for 3,000 people on Koro Island

Canadian striker joins Nadi

US has sent third-country deportees to Southern Africa's Eswatini

Goffin returns from injury and triumphs in Gstaad

AG role still in limbo

NFA completes investigations into CWM and Rups fires

Taskforce warns of TikTok investment scam

As theories swirl about Air India crash, key details remain unknown

Rabuka demands answers over “poor” stadium pitch

Man who murdered British backpacker Peter Falconio dies

Kulas eye redemption against PNG

Lilian Amazon competes in LIT Super Sevens Series

Golfer Scottie putting career before family ahead of The Open

PM leaves Malimali compensation to legal process

Chand and Sharma Shine at R.C. Manubhai golf open in Ba

Former AG suffers stroke, court case deferred

Remittances expected to reach $1.4b

Budget backs basic human rights

UTOF pays $7.2M in dividends

Police Act review underway

Artist sees bright future for Fiji’s beauty industry

Thousands of Afghans were moved to UK in secret scheme after data breach

'Severance,' 'The Penguin' lead nominations for TV's Emmy awards

Putin, unfazed by Trump, will fight on and could take more of Ukraine

Lebanon's worst drought on record drains largest reservoir

Singh fires warning ahead of showdown

Flying Fijians debut a dream come true for Wye

Familiar territory for Kulas, says coach

New police recruitment to strengthen force

$14k payout after children left in rain during eviction

Opposition questions police budget allocation

$10m boost for free healthcare scheme

Budget built on voices of the people

Foreign Affairs gets boost to strengthen global ties

Funding secured to restore local government elections

ECE teachers to get eight-hour pay

Govt doubles down on digital transformation

KPMG pushes for gender diversity in tech

Oman appoint Queiroz as new coach

China's economy slows as consumers tighten belts

14 million children did not receive a single vaccine in 2024, UN estimates

Infamous Zhou arrives in Fiji for Singh showdown

Needle program ready for implementation

Govind Park to reopen before start of new financial year

$24m in unpaid traffic fines

Fire destroys Vunivau home due to poor roads

Budget saves health workforce

Starc record as Australia bowl out Windies for 27 to win third test

Budget like a supermarket with empty shelves says Kumar

Nigeria’s ex-president Buhari of Africa dies at 82

TLTB promoting women’s access to land

$30m for “Na Vualiku Project”

Support grows for upcoming insurance gala

Japan warns of China’s military moves as biggest strategic challenge

Sarah Jessica Parker gives surprising update on Hocus Pocus 3

India wants air conditioners to be made with milder temperature settings

Stevie Wonder Addresses Rumor He's Not Really Blind

Singh ready to represent Fiji in WBA Oceania title bout

Waqanika declines coffee, seeks $2m compensation

Texas flood death toll rises to 131, new storms loom

Mere follows uncle Mesake into test rugby spotlight

Kaba allowed overseas travel

Taylor-Serrano trilogy could launch women's boxing into new era

Budget boosts police power, says Naivalurua

Beyoncé's unreleased music stolen from choreographer's car

Tunabuna announces bold farm strategy

LA28 unveils Olympic competition schedule

Support grows for climate budget

Tabakaucoro launches Bullet Academy United

Fiji to host OFC Futsal Men's Cup 2025

Gazans' daily struggle for water after deadly strike

Malimali’s lawyer seeks $2M settlement from government

Grandson charged with alleged murder

Egypt says Israel-EU agreement has not increased aid to Gaza

Prepare to Be Spellbound by the Harry Potter Series

Nathan Fillion tried for multiple Deadpool roles

WHO recommends injectable HIV shield amid Fiji’s alarming surge

50 villages vulnerable, no moves yet

River ruined, locals want answers

Ikanivere hails historic home crowd for Flying Fijians

PM rejects 'Rich but Poor' label for iTaukei people

Zelenskiy thanks Trump for readiness to support Ukraine

Crime data not manipulated says COMPOL

Kulas brace for PNG in nations cup semifinal

Government pushes inclusive tourism growth

Will Smith considers a name change after shocking hometown reveal

Kumar criticizes budget

Leaders call for unity as climate finance shrinks

Usamate demands apology after being called crazy

England beat India by 22 runs in third test

Kumar seeks government aid for damaged temple

Review of Education Act completed

Fijian film “Bati” to make debut at film festival

Drua duo called up for First Nations & Pasifika XV team

Trump says US will send Patriot missiles to Ukraine

PM declares war on poverty

From Qeleloa to the world

State proposes settlement in Malimali dismissal case

Fiji to host ICC Women's T20 world cup qualifier

Teacher bullies student, gets removed

Fiji pushes for Pacific COP31

Nasinu and Tavua to miss out on BOG 2025

MP urges focus on iTaukei youth

Agriculture and Fisheries budgets aim for long-term security

Koroilagilagi to lead Ba rugby academy

New naming rights for Ba Stadium

Twelve Hong Kong activists appeal convictions in landmark '47 democrats' case

Seruiratu slams budget as unsustainable and politically driven

DeGeneres supports O’Donnell following citizenship threats from Trump

Ed Sheeran credits hits like 'Bad Habits' to wife's feedback

Israeli missile hits Gaza children collecting water

Boeing say fuel switches are safe

Rick Springfield calls out yawning host on air

Injury forces Ravalaca out of Super Welterweight Title bout

Tawase remanded, psychiatric evaluation ordered

Rabuka demands higher standards in civil service