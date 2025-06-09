Trade unions get lifeline

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The government is putting nearly $98,000 into reviving Fiji’s struggling trade union movement after more than a decade of neglect.

Union membership has dropped from 35 percent to just nine percent over the past 14 years.

The Employment Ministry blames this on harsh labor laws introduced by past governments.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh states this new grant to the Fiji Trade Union Congress is a major policy shift.

“The new labor laws are now coming into, will be coming into effect as soon as they’ve gone through Parliament. They need to do development and training of the workers so that they understand the labor laws.”

Singh said the money would help the FTUC reorganize, rebuild its presence, and educate workers on their rights.

“And they are clear on how to pursue what they have to pursue rather than, you know, coming up with some claims that may not be legitimate and unnecessarily wasting our time.”

The grant, which is part of the new national budget, has been defended in Parliament. Singh says the support will reduce misleading or irrelevant claims and help restore trust between unions and the state.

The Employment Ministry says this move is part of wider efforts to improve working conditions and give workers a stronger voice.

