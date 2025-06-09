'Severance,' 'The Penguin' lead nominations for TV's Emmy awards

[Source: Reuters]

Psychological thriller “Severance” from Apple TV+ and HBO’s crime drama “The Penguin” stacked up the most nominations for Emmy Awards on Tuesday, outpacing “The Studio” and “The White Lotus” in the contest for television’s highest honors.

“Severance” received a leading 27 nominations and was nominated for the top prize of best drama alongside Star Wars series “Andor,” “The Pitt,” “The White Lotus” and others.

“The Penguin,” set in the DC Comics universe and starring Colin Farrell, earned 24 nominations and will compete for best limited series against Netflix (NFLX.O), opens new tab hit “Adolescence,” among others.

Hollywood satire “The Studio,” an Apple TV+ show featuring Seth Rogen as a nervous film executive, and HBO’s “The White Lotus,” about murder and misdeeds at a luxury resort, received 23 each.

“What the heck?!! We never thought this would happen,” Rogen said in a statement.

Comedy nominees included defending champion “Hacks,” previous winner “The Bear,” “Nobody Wants This” and “Abbott Elementary.”

The 23 nominations for “The Studio” tied the record for a comedy in a single season, set last year by Chicago restaurant tale “The Bear.”

Winners of the Emmys will be announced at a red-carpet ceremony in Los Angeles, broadcast live on CBS (PARA.O), opens new tab on September 14. Comedian Nate Bargatze will host.

The television industry is undergoing a contraction as media companies curtail the sky-high spending they shelled out to compete in the shift to streaming platforms led by Netflix.

Longtime Emmy favorite HBO and the HBO Max streaming service topped all programmers with 142 nominations, a record for the network.

Walt Disney (DIS.N), opens new tab collected 136 nominations, including six for ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” one of the few broadcast shows in the Emmy mix. “Andor,” on Disney+, received 14.

Netflix garnered 120 nods and Apple scored 81, its highest total since launching its streaming service in 2019.

“Severance” tells the story of office workers who undergo a procedure to make them forget their home life at work, and vice versa.

