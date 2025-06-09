CWM Hospital kitchen works nearly complete: Dr Lalabalavu

[Source: @CompainJudy / X]

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu has defended the ongoing upgrade works at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital kitchen, following recent criticism.

This comes after International Women’s Association President Judy Compain claimed the kitchen had been left unused for over two years, with new equipment rusting.

But this afternoon, Dr. Lalabalavu said most of the work has already been completed.

[Source: @CompainJudy / X]

He explained that general carpentry work is done, table tops have been elevated, and a new pot wash sink has been installed along with new cooking appliances and taps.

“The top kitchen cooking gas has been refueled by Fiji Gas and top kitchen for testing of new equipment. The meat cutting room, very important area has been completed and ready for operation.”

The Minister added that staff relocation into the kitchen is expected to start this weekend.

He said Compain’s comments show only part of the story, and he assures the public that his update reflects the true situation at the CWM Hospital kitchen.

