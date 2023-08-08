Argentina name Pumas squad for Rugby World Cup 2023

[Source: World Rugby]

Head coach Michael Cheika has announced his 33-man Argentina squad for Rugby World Cup 2023 in France.

Nicolás Sánchez and Agustín Creevy are set to play in their fourth Rugby World Cups while 38-year-old Frankie Gómez Kodela will play his first. Ten players – Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Julián Montoya, Matías Alemanno, Tomás Lavanini, Guido Petti, Pablo Matera, Tomás Cubelli, Jerónimo de la Fuente, Matías Moroni and Juan Imhoff – will play in their third tournament and seven their second.

The squad also contains two Olympic bronze medallists in Lautaro Bazán Vélez and Rodrigo Isgro and two gold medallists from the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, Juan Martín González and Lucio Cinti.

Forwards

Prop

Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Francisco Gómez Kodela, Joel Sclavi, Thomas Gallo, Eduardo Bello

Hooker

Julián Montoya, Agustín Creevy, Ignacio Ruiz.

Second Row

Matías Alemanno, Tomás Lavanini, Guido Petti.

Back row

Facundo Isa, Pablo Matera, Juan Martín González, Santiago Grondona, Marcos Kremer, Pedro Rubiolo, Rodrigo Bruni.

Backs

Scrum-half

Gonzalo Bertranou, Lautaro Bazán Vélez, Tomás Cubelli

Fly-half

Santiago Carreras, Nicolás Sánchez.

Centre

Santiago Chocobares, Lucio Cinti, Jerónimo de la Fuente, Matías Moroni.

Wing / full-back

Emiliano Boffelli, Juan Cruz Mallía, Mateo Carreras, Juan Imhoff, Rodrigo Isgró, Martín Bogado.

Argentina will play pool matches in France against England (9 September), Samoa (22 September), Chile (30 September) and Japan (8 October).