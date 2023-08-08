Argentina name Pumas squad for Rugby World Cup 2023

[Source: World Rugby]
Head coach Michael Cheika has announced his 33-man Argentina squad for Rugby World Cup 2023 in France.
Nicolás Sánchez and Agustín Creevy are set to play in their fourth Rugby World Cups while 38-year-old Frankie Gómez Kodela will play his first. Ten players – Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Julián Montoya, Matías Alemanno, Tomás Lavanini, Guido Petti, Pablo Matera, Tomás Cubelli, Jerónimo de la Fuente, Matías Moroni and Juan Imhoff – will play in their third tournament and seven their second.
The squad also contains two Olympic bronze medallists in Lautaro Bazán Vélez and Rodrigo Isgro and two gold medallists from the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, Juan Martín González and Lucio Cinti.
Forwards
Prop
Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Francisco Gómez Kodela, Joel Sclavi, Thomas Gallo, Eduardo Bello
Hooker
Julián Montoya, Agustín Creevy, Ignacio Ruiz.
Second Row
Matías Alemanno, Tomás Lavanini, Guido Petti.
Back row
Facundo Isa, Pablo Matera, Juan Martín González, Santiago Grondona, Marcos Kremer, Pedro Rubiolo, Rodrigo Bruni.
Backs
Scrum-half
Gonzalo Bertranou, Lautaro Bazán Vélez, Tomás Cubelli
Fly-half
Santiago Carreras, Nicolás Sánchez.
Centre
Santiago Chocobares, Lucio Cinti, Jerónimo de la Fuente, Matías Moroni.
Wing / full-back
Emiliano Boffelli, Juan Cruz Mallía, Mateo Carreras, Juan Imhoff, Rodrigo Isgró, Martín Bogado.
Argentina will play pool matches in France against England (9 September), Samoa (22 September), Chile (30 September) and Japan (8 October).