Latrell fires as Rabbitohs burn Dolphins

Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou drew first blood against long-time mentor Wayne Bennett on Thursday night, as South Sydney overcame the Dolphins 36-14 at Suncorp Stadium.

Thirty unanswered points in the second half saw the Rabbitohs run out comfortable winners in the end, with quickfire tries to Campbell Graham and Cody Walker inside the opening 10 minutes of the second half flipping momentum after the Dolphins led 14-6 at the break.

Star fullback Latrell Mitchell was in the thick of the action, scoring a try, setting up two line breaks and laying on a try assist, while his accurate boot provided an additional 12 points for his side.

Despite the lopsided final score, it wasn’t until the final 20 minutes that the Rabbitohs pulled away on the scoreboard, with the sin-binning of Kenny Bromwich leading to the visitors scoring three tries in the space of six minutes, during which time the Dolphins didn’t touch the ball once.

There will be some concern from the win for the Rabbitohs though, with Cameron Murray placed on report for a kick pressure in the first half and representative back-rower Keaon Koloamatangi failing to finish the match due to an ankle injury sustained in a tackle from Ray Stone.