Koroisau charged for dangerous contact

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 19, 2021 4:49 pm
Panthers hooker Apisai Koroisau

Panthers hooker Apisai Koroisau has been charged with dangerous contact following the victory over New Zealand Warriors yesterday.

Koroisau has been issued with a grade one dangerous contact charge by the NRL Match Review Committee.

The incident happened in the second half when the Bati hooker tackled young Warriors fullback, Reece Walsh, at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Koroisau faces a monetary penalty only and will be available to face Brisbane Broncos on Saturday.
The Panthers won the match 30-16 with Viliame Kikau scoring a double.

