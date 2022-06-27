Fittler praises Paulo

New South Wales Blues prop Junior Paulo [Source: news.com.au]

New South Wales Blues prop Junior Paulo thought his job was on the line after losses to Queensland in Origin 1 and Paramatta Eels to the Bulldogs.

Paulo drew inspiration from watching Saturday’s Pacific Test before helping to instigate the Blues 44-12 thumping of Queensland last night.

According to nrl.com, NSW coach Brad Fittler praised Paulo at halftime for changing the momentum of the match when he came off the interchange bench in the 25th minute and after carrying the ball for just 33 metres in the series opener, the Eels prop ran 123 metres in Origin II.

What may have saved Paulo’s place in the Blues squad was his performance in the Eels 26-16 win against the Roosters a week ago in which he carried the ball 230 metres in 25 runs.

Meanwhile, the NRL resumes this week with round 16 starting on Thursday with the Sea Eagles hosting the Storm at 9:50pm.

[Source:nrl.com]