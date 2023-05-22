Execution needs improvement says coach

[Source: New South Wales Rugby League/ Facebook]

Despite not being able to dominate on their home turf, Kaiviti Silktails head coach Wes Naiqama acknowledges his players for doing their best on the field despite the wet weather.

The Kaiviti Silktails went down 12-22 to a strong St Mary’s side during round 9 of their Ron Massey Cup in Lautoka over the weekend.

Naiqama highlights the team’s execution as an area where they will need to improve.

“If we wanna be in games, we wanna be completing about 70% and we’re way under that. It’s just forcing passes coming out into the field and if we’re gonna do that we gotta be better at defending our errors which we do good in patches.”

Naiqama adds that his team must work towards completion, which they are well under, to bring them back on track.

They will play the Penrith Brothers this Saturday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi at 8pm.