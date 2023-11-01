Para-Athletes 98% ready for Pacific Games

Team Fiji Para-Athletics coach Fred Fatiaki says the unswerving commitment and dedication displayed by the three para-athletes in their training, from the outset to the current moment, have positioned them at an impressive 98% readiness for the Pacific Games.

The trio of athletes comprises Naibili Vatunisolo, who clinched the gold medal in shot put at the 2019 Pacific Games, alongside two promising newcomers, Selina Seau and Semiti Matanitobua.

Fatiaki asserts that they have put forth their utmost effort, leaving them with nothing more to do but engage in competition.

“We’ll not promise anything but we will give our very best at the Games and we also have good competitors from the various pacific islands brothers and sisters from the Melanesian and Polynesian athletics teams around the Pacific. It will be a tough competition for the three and we are hoping for the best.”

He adds that although no promises have been made from their side, they are still optimistic about securing a few medals.

The para-athletes will leave the country on the 25th to compete in their respective events in the Solomon Islands.