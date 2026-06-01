Osborne focused on player development

As the SportsWorld Fijian Under-20 side prepares for the World Rugby U20 Championship this weekend, head coach Andrew Osborne says mistakes are a natural part of the learning process.

Osborne stressed that the team’s primary goal is to develop the next generation of Flying Fijians, and that means allowing young players to learn and grow, even on the biggest stage.

He said players cannot improve without making mistakes and learning from their performances.

The coach has encouraged his squad to give their best in every match and not be discouraged if errors occur during the championship.

Article continues after advertisement

“That’s the main target of the team, to mold the next generation of players for the Flying Fijians. In order to reach their potential, they will make mistakes, its how they will learn. But we will be giving our best at this tournament and the boys are on the same page with our goals for this tournament.”

The team departed for Georgia this morning ahead of the tournament.