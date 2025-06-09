Newcastle's Isak trains

Source : BBC SPORT

Alexander Isak is training alone at former club Real Sociedad amid continued uncertainty around his Newcastle United future.

The Sweden striker was left out of Newcastle’s squad for their pre-season tour of Asia, with the club saying he had a “minor” thigh issue.

Isak wants to explore a move away from the Magpies, with Liverpool interested in signing the former Borussia Dortmund striker.

The 25-year-old joined Newcastle in a £60m move from La Liga club Real Sociedad in 2022.

Sources have told BBC Sport he is using the Spanish club’s training ground facilities, but is not training with the team.

