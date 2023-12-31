More turnout for chess in 2023

[Source: Fiji Chess Federation/ Facebook]

It is a humbling moment for the Fiji Chess Federation to witness the progress made by the sport in 2023.

General Secretary, Goru Arvind highlights the significant interest displayed by individuals this year.

He expresses his astonishment at the participation of young children, which is a major advantage for them as they prepare for larger tournaments in 2024.

Article continues after advertisement

“And it’s quite competitive in the women’s. On top of that we see that three-quarter of our participants are really young children from primary school and secondary school children”

Arvind emphasizes that this is a source of motivation.

He firmly believes that 2024 will bring even more positivity and present greater opportunities for the Fiji Chess Federation.