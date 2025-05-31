Low-scoring start to Fiji FACT

Day one of the Bic Fiji FACT yesterday saw some interesting matches with only three goals being scored throughout the day.

Rewa won against Ba with a solo goal from Setareki Hughes, Lautoka and Navua drew 1-1 with goals from Saula Waqa and Sairusi Nalaubu.

Meanwhile. Nadi vs Nadroga and Labasa vs Suva were goallless.

Rewa FC was the only team to secure a win and the first three points for their team in group A, while Lautoka, Ba and Navua see themselves with 1 point.

In group B, Labasa, Suva, Nadroga and Nadi are also with one point.

Looking ahead to Day 2, the games begin with Lautoka taking on Ba at 12pm, Suva will go against Nadroga at 2pm, Labasa will play Nadi at 4pm and Rewa will conclude the day, taking on Navua at 6pm.

You can catch live commentary of these matches on Radio Fiji Two.





