Kumar reigns again in chess meet

Manoj Kumar won another Vodafone Fiji Rapid Chess title with an unbeaten performance.

Despite some strong challenges from Lionel Vaurasi of Yat Sen Primary School, Yash Krishen Maharaj and Ronald Terubea, Kumar managed to come out on top.

Women’s Candidate Master Cydel Terubea repeated her steamrolling of all opposition with an unbeaten run in her division.

According to Fiji Chess it was a very versatile tournament with players from Fiji, Philippines, Mexico, India and Sri Lanka taking part.



The Under-20 Division was won by Peter Ricardo of Swami Vivekananda High School.